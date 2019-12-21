Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Game-time decision
Culver (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
It sounds like Culver's status is not going to be determined until right before tip-off depending on how he is feeling.
