Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Gets start Saturday
Culver will start Saturday against the Cavaliers.
With Andrew Wiggins (illness) sidelined, Culver will be given the start. In his 16 previous nods, he's averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24.3 minutes.
