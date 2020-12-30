Culver scored no points (0-10 FG, 0-3 3PT) to go with 10 rebounds, a steal, a block an a turnover in 26 minutes of Tuesday's 124-101 loss to the Clippers.

Culver drew the start with Josh Okogie joining Karl-Anthony Towns on the injury report, but he couldn't cash in on his opportunity. The second-year forward was awful from the floor, missing every shot he took, though at least he led the team in rebounding. Culver has yet to provide consistent scoring output since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2019.