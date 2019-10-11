Culver generated 17 points (6-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during the Timberwolves' 143-123 preseason loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

The rookie turned in his second consecutive strong outing and paced the Timberwolves in minutes overall. Culver has seen extended playing time in each of his first two preseason games, likely a harbinger of the solid allotment of minutes he's expected to enjoy right from the start of the regular season.