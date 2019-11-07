Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Joins starting five
Culver is starting at point guard Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Culver will get the start Wednesday with Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring) both unavailable. The rookie has seen north of 24 minutes in each of the past two games, posting averages of 14.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over that stretch.
