Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Just 16 minutes Wednesday
Culver scored six points with an assist and a steal in 16 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia.
Culver couldn't get more time off the bench amid a blowout loss on the road after Karl-Anthony Towns' ejection for fighting. That's not a good sign for his playing time in the short term as the T-Wolves continue to ease the 2019 sixth overall pick into action.
