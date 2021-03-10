Culver is doubtful for Thursday's game at New Orleans due to a strain of his left big toe.
The 22-year-old had four points and three rebounds in 14 minutes during the final game before the All-Star break March 3, and he's now opening the second half of the season with a toe injury. Culver isn't expected to play Thursday, so his next chance to suit up is likely to come Saturday versus Portland.
