Culver contributed 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Pacers.

Culver was efficient offensively, pacing the team in scoring while chipping in across every statistical category. He has reached double figures in scoring in nine consecutive contests, and this is his 12th showing with at least two steals through 39 appearances.