Culver (ankle) logged 14 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Timberwolves' 128-112 loss to the Wizards, finishing with three points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block.

After going unused in Wednesday's loss to the Bulls in his return from a 16-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Culver stepped back into the rotation Saturday with Malik Beasley beginning a 12-game suspension. The 2019 lottery pick should help fill minutes on the wing while Beasley is sidelined through late March, but he'll likely need better outings than what he provided Saturday to ensure he maintains a rotation spot once Minnesota is back to full strength. One of Culver, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie or Jaden McDaniels will likely be the odd man out on the second unit once Beasley is back in action.