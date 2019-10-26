Culver failed to score, adding just one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 14 minutes during Friday's 121-99 victory over Charlotte.

Coming into the season, Culver was certainly viewed as a late-round flyer in many competitive formats. It would appear he can remain on waivers at this point, given his limited production thus far. His playing time may have been further reduced had this game been remotely close during the final quarter. He is still a player to keep an eye on but there is no reason to hang onto him with so many other options likely on your waivers.