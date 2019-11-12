Culver will come off the bench Monday against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Culver has started the past three games with Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring) sidelined, posting averages of 9.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 28.0 minutes per tilt. Josh Okogie in his place is starting in this one.