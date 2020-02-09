Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Not starting Saturday
Culver isn't in the starting lineup Saturday against the Clippers.
Culver started 19 of the last 20 games and averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals over 28.4 minutes in that stretch, but he'll move to the bench Saturday. The team turned over much of the roster at the trade deadline, so the rotations are likely to be fluid for the near future.
