Culver will come off the bench Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

The 21-year-old had only two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 20 minutes Sunday against the Spurs, and he'll exit the starting five in favor of Josh Okogie (hamstring). Culver is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over 23.3 minutes in his three appearances off the bench this season.