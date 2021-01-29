Culver (ankle) is out Friday against the 76ers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Culver will miss a second straight game due to a sprained ankle. In his stead, Jake Layman and Anthony Edwards could continue to see expanded roles.
