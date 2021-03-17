Culver (toe) is out Tuesday against the Lakers.
As expected, Culver will miss a fourth straight game as he continues due to deal with a strained toe. His next chance to return is Thursday against the Suns.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Unlikely to return Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Remains out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Doubtful for Sunday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Won't play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Unlikely to return Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Won't play Thursday•