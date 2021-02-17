Culver (ankle) will miss a few more games before being re-evaluated next week, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The 21-year-old was already ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers, but he'll missed three additional games by being sidelined through the weekend. Culver's next chance to take the court appears to be Feb. 23 at Milwaukee.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Remains out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Could be back late in week•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Facing extended absence•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Out Friday•