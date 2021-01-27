Culver (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Culver suffered a sprained ankle during the Wolves' loss to the Warriors on Monday and will now have to watch Wednesday's matchup from the sidelines. With Culver officially out, Josh Okogie, Anthony Edwards and Jake Layman are all candidates to see increased run versus the Warriors on Wednesday.
