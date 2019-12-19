Culver is unavailable Wednesday against the Pelicans due to an illness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

With Culver unavailable Wednesday, Jeff Teague will likely join the starting lineup and benefit from increased run. Since the beginning of December (seven games), Culver is averaging 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22.4 minutes. He should be considered tentatively questionable for Minnesota's upcoming back-to-back set Friday/Saturday.