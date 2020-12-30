Culver scored no points (0-10 FG, 0-3 3PT) to go with 10 rebouns, a steal, a block an a turnover in 26 minutes of Tuesday's 124-101 loss to the Clippers.

Culver drew the start with Josh Okogie joining Karl-Anthony Towns on the injury report, but couldn't cash in on his opportunity. The forward was awful from the floor missing every shot he took, but he did lead the Timberwolves with ten rebounds in the loss. Culver has yet to find consistent scoring output since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2019.