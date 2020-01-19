Play

Culver scored 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT) in a loss to the Raptors on Saturday, adding four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes.

In the second game of a back-to-back set, Culver produced the most points of his team, while also shooting 40.0 percent from deep on 10 attempts. The soon-to-be 21-year old has been a top 100 player through his previous six outings, and is trending upward with a presumably larger facilitating role now that Jeff Teague has been shipped back to Atlanta via trade. If he's not owned in your league, he's certainly worth the consideration.

