Culver is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to a strained toe.
Culver just returned from a five-game injury absence Friday at Phoenix, but he's banged up again and could be back on the shelf Monday. Dating back to late January, the Texas Tech product has missed 22 of the Wolves' last 26 games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Active against Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Close to returning•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Out Tuesday•