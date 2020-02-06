Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Quiet in 30 minutes
Culver had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.
Seeing just 15 percent of his minutes at the point guard spot up to this point on the season, Culver has slowly been integrated into the lead guard role on this Timberwolves team. Now that both Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier are gone, Culver will likely step into a much larger point guard role, barring another trade that might see Minnesota acquire a starting-caliber floor general. Putting up just 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game on poor percentages, it'll take some work for the 21-year old to break into the standard-league threshold, but he's certainly a player worth monitoring down the stretch of the fantasy season.
