Culver (toe) won't play Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Culver will miss a third consecutive game due to a strained left big toe. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Doubtful for Sunday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Won't play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Unlikely to return Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Won't play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Likely out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Makes first appearance in one month•