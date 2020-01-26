Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Returns to starting five
Culver will start Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Following a one-game stint off the bench, Culver will return to the lineup Saturday. This month, he's averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.5 minutes.
