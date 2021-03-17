Culver (toe) is "right on the line" of returning, and coach Chris Finch is hopeful that he can play either Thursday or Friday against the Suns, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Culver has missed the past four games due to a strained left toe, but it sounds like he'll be returning soon. His presence is especially important with both D'Angelo Russell (knee) and Malik Beasley (suspension) still sidelined.