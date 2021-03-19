Culver (toe) will not play Thursday against the Suns.

Culver will miss his fifth game in a row due to a toe strain after he had been considered doubtful for the front end of the back-to-back. Coach Chris Finch has said that he hoped the 22-year-old could potentially return for the second end of the back-to-back Friday, so he should be considered questionable for that game for the time being.