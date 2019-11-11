Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 10 in another PG start
Culver started at point guard and scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) with three assists, two steals and three rebounds in 31 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to Denver.
Culver got another start at point guard with both Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring) out. He struggled from three-point range but otherwise drew praise from head coach Ryan Saunders. He's averaging nine points with 4.7 assists in 28 minutes in three games starting with the top two point guards out. Culver continues to have his ups and downs and is a little miscast as a point guard, but he could continue to carve out a larger role off the bench once Napier or Teague return.
