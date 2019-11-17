Culver had 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's loss to the Rockets.

Culver moved to the bench after back-to-back starts, but now he is on a three-game run of scoring 10 or more points. The amount of recent injuries on the Timberwolves roster should give Culver a chance for an uptick on his playing time, regardless if it's on the starting unit or coming off the bench.