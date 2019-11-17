Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 13 points
Culver had 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's loss to the Rockets.
Culver moved to the bench after back-to-back starts, but now he is on a three-game run of scoring 10 or more points. The amount of recent injuries on the Timberwolves roster should give Culver a chance for an uptick on his playing time, regardless if it's on the starting unit or coming off the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Back in starting five•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Not starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 10 in another PG start•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 15 points in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Joins starting five•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.