Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 14 points
Culver had 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 defeat against the Grizzlies.
Culver has scored in double digits during eight of his last nine contests, and he has added multiple rebounds and/or assists in every one of those games as well. He should remain as a starter ahead of Wednesday's road matchup at Dallas.
