Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 14 vs. OKC
Culver had 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five boards and two assists in 32 minutes of a 117-104 loss to Oklahoma City on Monday.
Culver took a slight step back, failing to make a trey for the second time in three games, but he still managed to reach double-digit scoring for the eighth consecutive game. He'll look to keep the streak going Wednesday against Indiana.
