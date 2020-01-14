Culver had 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five boards and two assists in 32 minutes of a 117-104 loss to Oklahoma City on Monday.

Culver took a slight step back, failing to make a trey for the second time in three games, but he still managed to reach double-digit scoring for the eighth consecutive game. He'll look to keep the streak going Wednesday against Indiana.