Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 15 points in 20 minutes
Culver chipped in 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 win over the Pacers.
Culver shooting stroke has been inconsistent here in the preseason, but he continues to let it fly with confidence. The former Red Raider is a well-rounded prospect with the ability to contribute on both ends right away. However, expectations should likely be tempered, as Culver will probably be lacking in terms of efficiency as a rookie.
