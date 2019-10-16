Culver chipped in 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 win over the Pacers.

Culver shooting stroke has been inconsistent here in the preseason, but he continues to let it fly with confidence. The former Red Raider is a well-rounded prospect with the ability to contribute on both ends right away. However, expectations should likely be tempered, as Culver will probably be lacking in terms of efficiency as a rookie.