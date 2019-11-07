Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 15 points in spot start
Culver had 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds during Minnesota's 137-121 loss at Memphis on Wednesday.
Unlike Josh Okogie, Culver made the most of his starting role and filled the stat sheet admirably. Even though his role for Friday's matchup against the Warriors will depend on the availability of both Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring), he should continue seeing decent minutes off the bench for the Timberwolves going forward.
