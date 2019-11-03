Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 20 points off bench
Culver had 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3PT, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and six turnovers during Minnesota's 131-109 win over Washington on Saturday.
Culver averaged 14.7 minutes and scored 3.0 points per game during his first four appearances, so this 20-point effort comes out of nowhere. He also logged a season-high 26-minute outing, but that shouldn't be norm going forward. As things stand right now, Culver should retain minimal fantasy value unless he can see an uptick -- both in performance and minutes -- on a consistent, long-term basis.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Just 16 minutes Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Minimal impact in blowout victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores four points in NBA debut•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 15 points in 20 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Continues impressing on second unit•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Impressive off bench again•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.