Culver had 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3PT, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and six turnovers during Minnesota's 131-109 win over Washington on Saturday.

Culver averaged 14.7 minutes and scored 3.0 points per game during his first four appearances, so this 20-point effort comes out of nowhere. He also logged a season-high 26-minute outing, but that shouldn't be norm going forward. As things stand right now, Culver should retain minimal fantasy value unless he can see an uptick -- both in performance and minutes -- on a consistent, long-term basis.