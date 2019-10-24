Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores four points in NBA debut
Culver scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with two rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes in Wednesday's win at Brookyln.
Culver didn't have a large role off the bench in his NBA regular season debut. However, the T-Wolves may be easing the 2019 sixth overall pick into action. He's still someone who could emerge with the majority of minutes at small forward later this season.
