Culver scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with two rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes in Wednesday's win at Brookyln.

Culver didn't have a large role off the bench in his NBA regular season debut. However, the T-Wolves may be easing the 2019 sixth overall pick into action. He's still someone who could emerge with the majority of minutes at small forward later this season.

