Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores season-high 24 points
Culver had 24 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss at Memphis.
Culver has started each of Minnesota's last six games, and he is averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds despite his poor shooting percentages of 43.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range. Culver has also scored in double digits in each of his last five starts.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Fills out stat sheet in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Struggles with shot but contributes•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Career night in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Gets start Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Back with first unit•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Coming off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...