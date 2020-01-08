Culver had 24 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss at Memphis.

Culver has started each of Minnesota's last six games, and he is averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds despite his poor shooting percentages of 43.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range. Culver has also scored in double digits in each of his last five starts.