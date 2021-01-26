Culver appeared to sprain his ankle in the first half of Monday's 130-108 loss to the Warriors, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

Minnesota never officially ruled Culver out for the rest of the game, but he checked out of the game with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter and never returned. He finished the night with another lean stat line, posting four points (0-2 FG, 4-4 FT) and one rebound in 15 minutes. The Timberwolves should release an updated injury report later Tuesday or early Wednesday, which reveal the extent of Culver's injury ahead of the team's rematch with Golden State on Wednesday.