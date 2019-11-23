Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Starts against Suns
Culver will start Saturday against the Suns.
Treveon Graham was questionable with a forearm contusion earlier in the day and will hit the bench despite being cleared to play. Culver will start for the sixth time this season. He's averaged 28.2 minutes in his five starts thus far.
