Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Strong line in loss to Rockets
Culver scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 139-109 loss to the Rockets.
Culver led all Minnesota starters in scoring, boards, assists and minutes, as his more veteran teammates called it a night early in the rout. The rookie guard is on a nice roll, averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.6 steals over the last seven games, but his usage will likely shrink once Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) gets healthy.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Extends scoring streak•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Fills out stat sheet in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Struggles with shot but contributes•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Career night in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Gets start Saturday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.