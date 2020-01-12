Culver scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 139-109 loss to the Rockets.

Culver led all Minnesota starters in scoring, boards, assists and minutes, as his more veteran teammates called it a night early in the rout. The rookie guard is on a nice roll, averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.6 steals over the last seven games, but his usage will likely shrink once Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) gets healthy.