Culver supplied 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 128-116 loss to the Nuggets.

After a 12-game stretch in which he converted just 32.5 percent of his attempts from the field and 28.6 percent of his attempts from three-point range, Culver finally found his shooting touch. While he was rewarded with hefty minutes as a result, Culver will need more than one solid outing before substantially cutting into the playing time of starting wings Malik Beasley and Josh Okogie.