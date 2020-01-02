Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Struggles with shot but contributes
Culver collected 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Bucks.
Culver drew another start while Jeff Teague (knee), Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (toe) were held out. Culver matched his career high in rebounding and perhaps even more impressively has logged 10 steals and nine blocks across the last seven contests. Depending on what Minnesota's injury report looks like heading into Thursday's matchup versus the Warriors, Culver could be in line for another plentiful load of playing time.
