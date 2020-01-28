Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Three steals salvage line
Culver produced just five points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Monday's 133-129 loss to Sacramento.
Culver managed three steals in Monday's loss, salvaging what was a disappointing night for the rookie. After a brief period of 12-team relevance, Culver has regressed over the past two weeks, falling outside the top-200. He is more of a steals streamer at this point and should be viewed as a long-term asset in deeper formats only.
