Culver will miss the rest of the season due to ankle surgery, which is scheduled for May 7, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Culver's second season in the league will come to an unfortunate conclusion as he needs surgery on his right ankle. The 22-year-old hadn't been a part of the rotation of late, having not appeared in a game since April 18. The team hopes he will be able to get healthy in time for summer workouts. Culver averaged 5.3 points on 41.1 percent shooting and 3.1 rebounds per game across 34 appearances this season.