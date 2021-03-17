Culver (toe) is doubtful for Thursday's game at Phoenix.

Coach Chris Finch said he hopes the 22-year-old will play either Thursday or Friday against the Suns, but he's unlikely to be available for the front end of the back-to-back set. Culver would provide a big boost for Minnesota since D'Angelo Russell (knee) and Malik Beasley (suspension) still out, but Culver isn't expected back until at least Friday.