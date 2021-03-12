Culver (toe) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Culver missed Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a strain in his left big toe, and it doesn't appear as though he'll return Saturday. If he's held out Saturday, it's not yet clear whether he could return for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday.
