Culver dropped eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one block in a 141-137 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Culver saw his most amount of playing time since the month of January, notching 18 minutes on the court in a close game. As a result, the ex-Texas Tech forward outperformed his averages in points, rebounds and assists over the past two months. Although the 22-year-old hasn't received adequate time on the court, coach Chris Finch could opt to incorporate Culver more into the rotation as the Timberwolves contend for the league's worst record.