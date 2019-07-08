Culver will not play in summer league, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It looks like the Timberwolves are not at all concerned with Culver's participation in summer league, as the rookie is expected to play a fairly significant role in his first NBA season. Culver may be in line to be one of the first guards to come off the bench behind Andrew Wiggins and Josh Okogie.

More News
Our Latest Stories