Culver (toe) is unavailable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 22-year-old will be sidelined for the second straight game due to a strained left big toe, which coach Chris Finch called a "pain management" issue. Finch also indicated Culver could be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday versus Portland.
