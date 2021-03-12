Culver (toe) will not play Thursday against the Pelicans.
Culver picked up a toe strain recently which will keep him out of the team's first game after the All-Star break. He had averaged 12.4 minutes per game in the three previous games before the break, so his absence shouldn't affect the rotation in any significant way.
