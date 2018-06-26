Timberwolves' Jaylen Barford: Signs summer league deal with Minnesota
Barford signed a summer league contract with the Timberwolves, the Jackson Sun reports.
Barford started all 35 games for Arkansas last season and averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from three.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....