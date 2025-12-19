Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Clark was a very late addition to the injury report. His role has been trending down, and he logged just nine minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Plays just nine minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Pops off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Grabs six boards in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Scores 11 in 15 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Available Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Questionable with calf strain•